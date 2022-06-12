DEXTools 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $251,870.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $251,870.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,448.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001885 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 97,747,338 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

