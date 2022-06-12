DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DFIHY stock remained flat at $$14.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. DFI Retail Group has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

