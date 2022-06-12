Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.15) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.26) to GBX 4,500 ($56.39) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,275.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $175.96 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of $174.15 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

