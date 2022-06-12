Diameter Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 1,151.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878,084 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for 1.6% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned 2.86% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $27,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after buying an additional 1,263,945 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,661,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,054,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 62,932 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKD stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

