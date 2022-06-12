Diameter Capital Partners LP Invests $2.64 Million in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 270,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.61% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,089,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 1,008.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 610,688 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NDAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.