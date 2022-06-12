Diameter Capital Partners LP Invests $3.96 Million in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned about 0.70% of Gores Technology Partners II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 862,704 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,960,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 32.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,025,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 250,100 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 562,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTPB opened at $9.78 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

