Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,460,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,946,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPAR opened at $9.76 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

