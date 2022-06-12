Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 238.0% from the May 15th total of 298,800 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Brands Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Brands Group stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

