Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.85.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

