DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 29.4% This Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $89.82 million and $1.18 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00170410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001119 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00008509 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00428554 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

