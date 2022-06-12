Diversified Royalty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

TSE:DIV traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.78. 538,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.92 million and a P/E ratio of 13.30. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.