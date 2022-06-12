Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.34–$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$319.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.96 million. Domo also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $914.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.68. Domo has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domo will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,643.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domo by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

