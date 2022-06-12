Don-key (DON) Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Don-key (DON) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $1.60 million and $136,556.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Don-key has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00181165 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006282 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,808,131 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

