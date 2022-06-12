Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of DRM stock traded down C$2.26 on Friday, reaching C$36.98. 52,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,605. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of C$25.18 and a one year high of C$50.71.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Unlimited will post 2.065252 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

