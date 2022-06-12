DuckDaoDime Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00007642 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $2.14 million and $117,575.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00345839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00440361 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

