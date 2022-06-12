Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Down 81.3% in May

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DUNE stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,518. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Dune Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

