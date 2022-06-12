DXdao Price Reaches $576.26 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $576.26 or 0.02036512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $28.42 million and $139,558.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00191393 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000266 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00239880 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

