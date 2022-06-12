e-Money Hits Market Capitalization of $12.47 Million (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, e-Money has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $391,953.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00337021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00032638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00428845 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.