Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.16. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 90,099 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.48 million and a P/E ratio of 24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Get Eagle Plains Resources alerts:

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.