ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Up 497.4% in May

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a growth of 497.4% from the May 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ECMOHO by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ECMOHO by 551.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ECMOHO by 867.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

Shares of MOHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 3,209,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,010. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. ECMOHO has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.