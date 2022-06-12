Effect.AI (EFX) Hits Market Cap of $4.52 Million

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00067505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00033099 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00170062 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.