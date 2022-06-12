Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 390.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. 64,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eisai has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $114.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

