Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.92

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.92 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.05). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 129,192 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market cap of £71.10 million and a PE ratio of 25.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.03.

Get Eleco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.