Ellipsis Market Capitalization Achieves $131.45 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (EPS) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $131.45 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,875.37 or 0.99995202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001905 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

EPS is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,701,572 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.