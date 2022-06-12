Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 156,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.
About Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF)
