ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.11

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $11.42. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 47,935 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.