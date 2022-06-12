Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

