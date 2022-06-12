Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,210,000 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 63,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,653. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

