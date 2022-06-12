Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Endava by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Endava by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Endava by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,731,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $32,319,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

DAVA stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.18. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

