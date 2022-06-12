Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.08. Energous shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 224,766 shares traded.

WATT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,843.41% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 2,038.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

