Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

ERF opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.55. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $438,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $274,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $37,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Enerplus by 172.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 140,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

