Engine Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 49,488 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Penn National Gaming accounts for about 0.7% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $32,517,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 457,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

PENN opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

