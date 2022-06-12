Engine Capital Management LP Purchases 96,560 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,560 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises 15.1% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $57,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,876 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

