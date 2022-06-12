Engine Capital Management LP Takes $11.87 Million Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 685,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,873,000. Blucora accounts for about 3.1% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.41% of Blucora as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Blucora by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blucora by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the third quarter worth $395,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Blucora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.