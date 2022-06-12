Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the first quarter worth $2,372,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBF opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

