Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of EFSC opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 347,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

