Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. 5,405,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

