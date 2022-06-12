Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Epizyme alerts:

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $100.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Epizyme by 576.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.