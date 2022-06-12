Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Epsilon Energy has a payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of EPSN opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.20. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $106,098.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,078.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $89,492.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,728,796.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 627,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,199. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

