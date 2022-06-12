Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of TSE EQB traded down C$1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$58.19. 46,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.80. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$51.73 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.85 million. Analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 9.7955858 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.21.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

