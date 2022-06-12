Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of ZGN opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter valued at about $59,749,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

