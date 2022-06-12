Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of ZGN opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.
About Ermenegildo Zegna (Get Rating)
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.