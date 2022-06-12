EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €189.00 ($203.23) to €173.00 ($186.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($209.68) to €190.00 ($204.30) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

ESLOY stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 143,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,981. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average is $91.95.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

