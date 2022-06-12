EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €189.00 ($203.23) to €173.00 ($186.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($209.68) to €190.00 ($204.30) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

ESLOY stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 143,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,981. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average is $91.95.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

