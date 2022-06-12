EUNO Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $5.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00159018 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,563,845,602 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

