Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.47 ($0.03). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,140,435 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £22.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.
Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:EOG)
