Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.47 ($0.03). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,140,435 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £22.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby; 100% working interest in the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.