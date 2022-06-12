EventChain (EVC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,939.00

EventChain (EVC) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $41,526.59 and $2,939.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EventChain has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

