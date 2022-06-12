Evercore ISI Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $305.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an underperform rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $247.42 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.61.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.