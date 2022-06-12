Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) & Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Financial Analysis

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Exact Sciences and Genetron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75 Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $101.33, suggesting a potential upside of 145.78%. Genetron has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 619.42%. Given Genetron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genetron is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -40.26% -21.82% -11.23% Genetron -101.62% -41.44% -34.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and Genetron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.11 -$595.63 million ($4.32) -9.54 Genetron $83.47 million 1.51 -$77.87 million ($0.95) -1.46

Genetron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genetron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Genetron on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Genetron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; Genetron S5, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; Genetron Chef System; Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer; and Onco PanScan, a genomic profiling service for various solid tumors. In addition, it offers IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; thyroid basic assay for thyroid tumor; platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha assay for GIST cancer; and HCCscan, a qPCR-based assay to detect hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, it provides development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

