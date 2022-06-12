Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $54.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Argus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after purchasing an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

