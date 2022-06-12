Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $117.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

