Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 997,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,902,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,032,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.